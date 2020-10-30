Drunk Man Smashed Brother’S Window

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN who broke one of the windows of his brother’s house while he was intoxicated was placed on three months probation.

Anwar Fernander was accused of causing $138.32 worth of damage to his brother’s glass window on October 21.

He pleaded guilty to one count of damage during a hearing before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister yesterday.

The court was told that around 10 o’clock on the night in question, Fernander and his brother, Perez McKinney, were drinking together in Mr McKinney’s yard when the accused became angry and damaged his brother’s glass window. The prosecution said Mr McKinney requested police action and Fernander was arrested a short time later. In an interview with police at the Grove police station, the accused admitted to the offence, but said he was drinking that night and did not know why he damaged his brother’s glass window.

When given an opportunity to speak during the hearing, Fernander told the magistrate that when he started drinking, he became angry and decided to break the window instead of getting into a physical argument with his brother. He insisted he was remorseful for his actions.

As a result, Magistrate Armbrister placed Fernander on probation for three months and ordered him to compensate Mr McKinney $138.32 for his broken window. He warned the accused if he failed to comply with the conditions of his release, he would be sentenced to one month in prison.