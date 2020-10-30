Man Pleads Guilty To Breaking Woman's Office Door

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 46-year-old man who claimed he broke a woman’s office door for attention was on Friday sentenced to four months in prison.

Police arrested Courtney Gardiner after he threw an object through the glass door of an office on Robinson Road on October 28.

He pleaded guilty to one count of damage during a hearing before Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister.

The prosecution said around 10am that day, Bernadette Whylly was at her office at Robinson Road, when an unknown male threw an object through the front door of the establishment. The court was told his actions caused $768 worth of damage to the quarter inch glass door.

Ms Whylly filed an official complaint with police and Gardiner was arrested a short time later. In an interview with police at the Grove police station, the accused admitted to the offence and told the officer he planned to “play crazy” when he was brought before the court for the charge.

When given an opportunity to speak, Gardiner told the magistrate he damaged the glass door for “attention” so that the “police could come and get him”. He was subsequently sentenced to four months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

On Friday, Kareem Johnson, also appeared before Magistrate Armbrister after he was accused of causing $275 worth of damage to a man’s door on October 29.

He denied the allegation and the matter was adjourned to December 2 for trial.

In the meantime, Johnson was granted $2,500 bail.