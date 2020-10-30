National Pastors’ Alliance Of Grand Bahama Gives Tvs To Rand Covid Unit

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE Rand Memorial Hospital received over a dozen smart televisions for its new COVID unit, which is expected to open November 2 for patient care.

Hospital administrator Sharon Williams commended the National Pastors’ Alliance of Grand Bahama for the donation following a request for televisions by the Grand Bahama Health Services for the COVID unit.



“The staff and management of GBHS would like to thank you for ensuring that we are able to outfit our new COVID unit,” she said. “When we reached out and asked you were surprised…, but televisions are essential in any healthcare environment.

“Can you imagine being locked down in a unit just staring at the walls worrying about what the nurses doctors will say is the prognosis for their health? We want to serve the patient’s physical, social and mental wellness.

“In order to get the isolation unit open November 2 for full COVID care, we had to reach out to our health partners and we are extremely happy they were able to quickly fulfill our needs,” Ms Williams said.

Pastor Eddie Victor of Living Waters Assembly of God said that the pastors were able to acquire 14 43-inch smart TVs and wall mounts for RMH through partnership with several churches and businesses on the island.

In addition to the televisions, the group also donated medical supplies.

“When we got the call that the hospital needed televisions for the isolation unit, we immediately started communicating with pastors and bishops, and Christian businesses. The response was tremendous. It is an amazing demonstration of unity to help the hospital,” Pastor Victor said.

Pastor Eric Clarke, of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, said the donation not only benefits the hospital, but also the entire community of Grand Bahama.



“We were delighted to partner in this special project, we believe it will go a long way, and we support the RMH in everything they do,” he said.

John Swain, assistant pastor at Grace Bible Church, said: “This is our hospital and we will continue to support them. It is so important because the hospital serves this entire community.”