Six Deaths Confirmed In Two Days

FOUR more deaths were recorded on Thursday - following two confirmed on Wednesday in the latest date from the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, 37 new cases were confirmed - with 30 of those in New Povidence. Of the remaining seven, four were in Grand Bahama, while three had their locations pending.

The deaths confirmed yesterday were of a 59-year-old man from Eleuthera, who died on October 6; a 66-year-old man from New Providence, who died on October 4; a 78-year-old man from New Providence, who died on October 21; and a 49-year-old woman from New Providence, who died on October 23.

Of the two cases confirmed on Wednesday, one was an 82-year-old New Providence man who died on October 27 and the other a 35-year-old New Providence man who died on October 26.

They push the death toll to 142. Nineteen deaths are currently still under investigation.

In Wednesday’s update, which was issued yesterday afternoon, officials noted 38 new cases. Thirty of those new cases were in New Providence, four were in Grand Bahama, three were in Bimini/Cat Cay and one in Exuma.

The total number of cases following both updates is 6,644, while the total number of tests is 35,435. A total of 88 people recovered yesterday, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 4,345.