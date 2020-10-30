The Women Who Led The Charge

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force is saluting the first group of females - who enlisted in the organisation 35 years ago.

The first woman entry was allowed to enlist on October 28, 1985.

The squad of 16 history-making women was Prenell Armbrister, Shane Bain, Cheryl Bethel, Mynez Cargill, Bianca Cleare, Carolyn Douglas, Cynthia Edgecombe, Glenva Evans, Idamae Ferguson, Christine Gibson, Marsha Grant, Gaye Major, Julianna Major, Aura Pratt, Joan Thompson and Verna Wood.



Lieutenant Commander Godfrey Rolle was the Training Officer, assisted by Force Chief Petty David Duncombe. Sergeant Ella Mae Rolle of the Royal Bahamas Police Force assisted the new entry training as chaperone during the nights, and Ena Mae Rolle, a civilian who served as an executive officer in the Ministry of Defence, assisted during the days.

In July 1987, both Cheryl Bethel and Gaye Major-Bykowski were the first RBDF women to both successfully complete a nine-month course at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom to become the first commissioned female officers in the force.

Marsha Grant-Chriswell and Verna Wood would subsequently follow as the second group of women to convert to the Officers Corps.

Julianna Major and Aura Pratt were the first women to attain the rate of a Senior Enlisted, and Idamae Ferguson holds the distinction of being the first female to be advanced to the highest position of an enlisted - that of a Warrant Officer.

Commander Cheryl Bethel remains the only current serving member. The organisation remembers Cynthia Edgecombe, who left an indelible mark, and has since passed away.

As the organization commemorates its 40th anniversary, Commodore Raymond King and the officers and marines pause to say ‘Bravo Zulu’ to these pioneering women.