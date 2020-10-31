Govt Scraps Covid-19 Antigen Testing For Travelers Upon Arrival

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
THE government has scrapped the idea of COVID-19 antigen testing for travelers upon arrival in the country beginning November 1.
Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar made the announcement on Saturday at a Ministry of Tourism press conference conducted via Zoom.
As previously announced, he also said that effective Sunday tourists and returning residents/citizens will no longer need to quarantine or “vacation in place” for 14 days upon arrival into The Bahamas.
“Effective tomorrow, Sunday 1 November, The Bahamas will be removing the mandatory 14-day quarantine as promised,” Mr D’Aguilar said. “Foreign visitors will be welcomed to our country, to stay at our hotels, to go to our beaches, to enjoy some of our world famous excursions and activities and, most importantly, to abide by our health and safety protocols. As such, the emergency orders will be revised to reflect that change.”
The minister said when the country closed its borders earlier this year to protect its citizenry from COVID-19, no one would imagine seven months later the impact of the virus would remain so severe.
All people entering the country will have to present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test no older than five days and have an approved Bahamas health travel visa to enter the country.
For the duration of the visit, those entering the country must complete a daily online health questionnaire for symptom tracking purposes.
Travelers will also have to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test on day five of the visit (unless departing on day five).
Rules for allowing travelers in the country have shifted continuously throughout the pandemic.
Several weeks ago, Mr D’Aguilar announced that tourists and returning residents would be mandated to take antigen tests upon arrival in the country and then five days later, beginning November 1.
On Saturday, he said the decision to scrap antigen testing on arrival was due to the logistics behind such a roll out, given the number of entry points the country has.
“The use of the rapid antigen tests as an effective screening tool was not supported by the available research,” he also said. “As a result, effective tomorrow, there will be no tests conducted on arrival.
“The test on your fifth day, however, will remain in place.”
Travelers are advised to also always wear a mask and always social distance in public places.
In addition, beginning November 14 all visitors will be required to opt-in to mandatory COVID-19 health insurance when applying for their health travel visa. The insurance will cover travelers for the duration of their stay in The Bahamas.
Children 10 and under as well as pilots and crew of commercial airlines who remain overnight in The Bahamas are exempt from taking the PCR test.
Officials said any visitor who exhibits COVID symptoms at any time during their stay will be required to take a rapid antigen test and receive a negative result before being permitted to continue with their vacation.
If a person tests positive while in the country, they will be required to follow up with a COVID-19 RT-PCR swab test.
“The rapid tests are easy, quick and will yield results in 60 minutes or less with results being provided electronically via SMS text message and email,” officials said in a release.
“Hotel properties will provide relevant information on testing arrangements, while others will facilitate the required rapid test for their guests. All persons on yachts and other pleasure craft will be able to make arrangements for their required rapid tests at the port of entry or via the relevant website. All other visitors, returning residents and citizens will be able to make arrangements for their required rapid tests at the port of entry or via the relevant website.”
proudloudandfnm 7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Idiots.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
this doesn't look good. they are between a rock and a hard place. they've just made the decision to let some people for to save the economy. On the oppodite dide you have the argument if you dont save the economy some people will die.
In general their risk management approach is bad. that's why they're constantly announcing conflicting strategies. How confusing must this be for people who have to actusaly plan? They were too excited when the airlines said theyd do the pretesting. Tourism absolved themselves of the risk and did not plan for it. The airlines backed out at the last minute and here we are
Chucky 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
If this virus and pandemic is so dangerous, why are we doing this?
rodentos 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
it's not. Covid is responsible for less than 1% of global deaths. Moreover:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s4158...">https://www.nature.com/articles/s4158...
there is no more covid19! Now there is Covid D614G! It mutated and is much more contagious now however virtually causes no more any pneumonia, so is also far less deadly. You see that in the numbers e.g. from here
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...">https://www.worldometers.info/coronav...
lot of cases in EU but virtually nobody dies.
The article says it outperforms the original covid19 by a factor of 10 within 5 days, that means by end of Nov there will be virtually no covid19 left, worldwide!
However, what is completely idiotic is to require a covid19 insurance, knowing that virtually all insurance companies canceled coverage on new policies! This is because WHO declared a pandemic and in such a case the T&C of these insurers usually state that they do not cover it! Fck WHO! I Know because I have friends everywhere and mostly everybody was left with "pants down" by these insurance companies because of that delincuent WHO!
thps 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
"no one would imagine seven months later the impact of the virus would remain so severe."
"said the Minister of Tourism from his home on planet Zen, meanwhile, here on planet Earth"
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 29 minutes ago
USELESS IDIOTS!!!
So why the hell are bahamians still on lockdown??? This is July 1st all over again, there really is no hope or future for this country which has now been turned into a police state ruled by a tyrant dictator!
rodentos 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
just social distancing and wearing mask where necessary would be more than enough! It is dumb to try to eliminate a virus by locking all healthy people up.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 22 minutes ago
Actually, I am surprised to see them admit they do not have the material and other resources to carry out the tests.
Remember when they required people to call for permission to leave home and there was no one to answer the phone?
Remember when there was alphabetical shopping and there was no one to check id?
The so called curbside shopping requires that store clerks place the merchandise in the trunk of tge buyers car. Who is going to do all of that?
These people cannot even record the location of patients for the tests.
Are you going to clear immigration and customs, transmit Covid, then take a test?
MrsQ 57 minutes ago
They aren't even capable of doing contact tracing on the tests that are here. My husband tested positive for COVID three weeks ago. Since then, we have heard from the Ministry of Health exactly one time. (They said they would be contacting him multiple times.) When they called, they didn't even ask him whom he had been in contact with - just whether he had left the island or not. They told him that we should both begin quarantining (note they called about three days after he tested positive.) That was it.
ohdrap4 6 hours, 16 minutes ago
BTW, the ewnews site says people traveling from Abaco to Elbow Cay and Green Turtle Cay have to quarentine upon arrival.
Given many people form these cays must come to Marsh Harbour daily to work, by groceries, visit banks, pharmacies and govt agencies, whoever made up this rule is an absolute idiot .
They better have a big jail in Marsh Harbour.
moncurcool 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
The sad realty is that the government is in a no win situation. Don't let people in and no jobs. Let them in and you run the risk of people getting sick. The Bahamas doesn't produce anything so what do we expect?
TalRussell 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
My Comrades, frim sorts of things what PopoulacesOrdinary at large POAL, are being asked digest, come spewing forth from mouths House-elected, then got handpicked sit around the cabinet table, does sums up soon rungs general election bell that, even if it was just left up the white mens of property allowed be voting, the Redcoats aka UBPs, there still is no certainty that the redcoats would be reelected, which is, in itself, rather embarrassing, if by European chance, was designated by birth, or came by it cause by a sperm mixed chance, as white man's. Shakehead once for Yeah just can't be making stuff like this up, Twice for Not?
joeblow 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
This is what happens when incompetent people lead. I hope there are adequate supplies of body bags.
Silk 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
No quick antigen test upon arrival at the airport, people pouring in, happy to be in the sun, it ssays above "Covid 19 rapid antigen test on day five, unless departing on day five"...so what then, if they do depart on day five???Who controls those who leave us with this virus to deal with? Let's face it, they have cheated in every country including here: apps don't work, telephone numbers don't match the real ones for police to follow up on the new arrivals, people party, go out, and basically say "screw it all"...well, hope we don't end up paying too high of a price for illogical approach. Countries that have eradicated the virus had amassed millions of dollars in fines...haha, let's see how it happens here
Silk 2 hours ago
Unbelievable. No antigen test upon arrival, and then those who stay for five days leave without having to be tested because they are out of the country? Happy holidays dear Bahamians, good luck figuring out who infected you. Apps don't work, people cheat in every country and don't self-isolate, they go out and about, they don't care. Countries that have almost eradicated the virus have been strict. They have amassed millions of dollars worth of fines and people have learnt their lessons. Not sure this approach will work here...good luck to us all
Jetflt 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
The government is finally getting smart because they are realizing that the cure is going to be far worse than the disease with all the lockdowns! You better open up or people will die - not from the virus but from the lockdown.
Silk 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Well done! May negligence prevail and common sense die of Covid
lovingbahamas 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
So, let’s see- you have to check in daily online? What if you don’t have internet? What if you go for your 5 day Covid test to the family island airport and test positive? Do they hold you there until you pay $25,000 for private evac? Do they let you go back to get your stuff? Does the health insurance cover that? I don’t know who in our government dreams up these schemes. Is it any wonder resorts don’t open? Or that tourists don’t come? Or there will be a new set of complicated rules? I’m totally baffled by this hodge podge!
rodentos 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
the point is: NO insurance company covers covid19 on NEW policies right now because WHO declared pandemic.
It is a clown circus
