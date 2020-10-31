Man In Hospital After Shark Attack

A Sweetings Cay resident is in hospital after a shark attack on Friday.

According to reports, at around 6pm, the man was bitten by an 8-10 foot shark in waters off East End Point, McCleans Town, while diving for fish.

He received serious injuries to his right arm and was transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel where his injuries are listed as serious but non-life threatening. He is said to be in stable condition but will have to undergo surgery.