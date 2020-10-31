Sir Sean Connery Dies Age 90

James Bond star and longtime Bahamas resident Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90.

His wife and two sons said he "died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family" in the Bahamas. Son Jason Connery said his father had been "unwell for some time."

The Scottish actor starred in seven Bond films including Thunderball, which was filmed in The Bahamas, as well as high profile roles in Marnie, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Hunt for Red October and The Untouchables – for which he landed an Oscar.

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they were "devastated" by the news. They said Connery's "gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent" was largely responsible for the success of the film series.

"He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond... James Bond,'" they said in a statement.

Daniel Craig, the current Bond, said Connery "defined an era and a style" and that the "wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the country was mourning "one of her best loved sons."

Connery is survived by his wife, brother Neil and sons Jason and Stefan. His publicist, Nancy Seltzer, said there would be a private ceremony followed by a memorial service once the coronavirus pandemic has ended.

• To celebrate the life of Sir Sean Connery, who died on Saturday at the age of 90, The Tribune is posting this article written by Christopher Ondaatje for the Weekend section in 2017, which marvelled at the distinguished career of the award-winning Scottish actor.