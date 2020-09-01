0

Chinese Workers From The Pointe Seeking To Return Home

Chinese workers from The Pointe outside the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, September 1, 2020

A GROUP of Chinese workers from The Pointe development on Bay Street gathered outside the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday morning due to a grievance about when they can return home.

Yin Haigang, counsellor at the embassy, told reporters the workers want to leave as they are worried about the COVID-19 situation in the Bahamas. He said embassy officials fully understand the workers’ concerns and are making every effort to protect them.

According to an official, the embassy is doing its best to arrange a charter flight for the Chinese workers to return home in the near future.

Labour Director John Pinder said the workers were reportedly told they cannot go back home until the end of this month.

“They would like to get back home but management is saying they can’t get back before the end of September but they want to go now,” Mr Pinder told The Tribune.

For more on this story, see Wednesday’s Tribune.

Comments

Proguing 1 hour, 37 minutes ago

Now this is funny

TalRussell 1 hour, 20 minutes ago

My Comrades, should it begs question why if 200 of The Colony's colonialists, had've shown up in protest, would've they have been on the spot arrested and handcuffed by the armed military be carted off be placed into the Central Red Regime's lockup cells custody to await be leg iron dragged before a high bail setting Central Red Regime's red robbed judge?
Just couldn't make this two-sided justice stuff up. Just couldn't.. A nod of Once for Yeah, Twice for No?

Clamshell 27 minutes ago

“... would've they have been ...” Now there’s a D- verb construction you don’t see just every day. You couldn’t make this stuff up ... but wait! He did!

birdiestrachan 11 minutes ago

Allow them to go home as soon as possible. There is no place like home

Proguing 9 minutes ago

and take the China virus back with them...

