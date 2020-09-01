Chinese Workers From The Pointe Seeking To Return Home

A GROUP of Chinese workers from The Pointe development on Bay Street gathered outside the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday morning due to a grievance about when they can return home.

Yin Haigang, counsellor at the embassy, told reporters the workers want to leave as they are worried about the COVID-19 situation in the Bahamas. He said embassy officials fully understand the workers’ concerns and are making every effort to protect them.

According to an official, the embassy is doing its best to arrange a charter flight for the Chinese workers to return home in the near future.

Labour Director John Pinder said the workers were reportedly told they cannot go back home until the end of this month.

“They would like to get back home but management is saying they can’t get back before the end of September but they want to go now,” Mr Pinder told The Tribune.

