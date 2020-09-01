Gibson: Don’T Allow Visitors Into Homes In Long Island

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson has strongly cautioned constituents against allowing visitors into their homes after the island recorded its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Sunday.

According to Mr Gibson the case involves a man, who is his close relative.

He blamed “outsiders” for potential community spread sparking the need to have several people on the island tested for the virus.

“We do not know how he contracted the virus,” the MP said in a statement on social media. “He has no recent history of travel and he is mostly home based.

“It is widely known that several new persons have been seen in the community. These persons have either not lived in Long Island for years or have come to Long Island because of its now formerly COVID-free status and the lack of a curfew/lockdown.

“Sometime last week, he (went to a) doctor in New Providence for another matter. However, upon being again examined by doctors on Saturday and tested, he was determined to also be COVID-19 positive. He is presently in hospital.

“The doctors have shared that he is in stable condition. Kindly keep him in your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Mr Gibson urged Long Islanders against inter-island travel, unless necessary, among other things.

“I strongly urge against inter-island travel except for medical or emergency reasons. I also urge that you report anyone you see coming to Long Island without permission, without a test and who are not in quarantine (whether by boat or plane).

“I am advised that such travel - and interaction with Long Islanders by outsiders - has resulted in potential community spread and the need for several other persons to be tested.

“I am further advised that recent deaths on Long Island are also subject to review. I strongly caution you against allowing visitors in your homes.

“Long Islanders are reminded to practice all COVID-19 protocols, ie wearing a face mask when you leave home; maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others; and washing your hands often.”