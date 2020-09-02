'This System Is Set Up To Stop Business'

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A businessman yesterday blasted the bureaucratic obstacles further frustrating his family's near three-decade wait to launch an Andros farming venture, saying: "The system is set up to stop business."

Ethric Bowe, who played a key role in seeking compensation for businesses impacted by the New Providence Road Improvement Project almost one decade ago, told Tribune Business he was being forced to "run in a circle" over efforts to obtain a bank account and Business Licence for his Family Farm Ltd venture.

He revealed that it was "over 10 weeks" and counting since he applied for the Business Licence that will allow him to open the company bank account for the proposed entity. However, Mr Bowe disclosed he had been informed no Business Licence would be forthcoming until he first produced a farming certificate from the agricultural authorities.

And those same authorities had told him he needed to be farming before he could obtain such a certificate - something that Mr Bowe said he interpreted as meaning he must first farm illegally in order to become legitimate.

"It has taken from 1993 to now for us to get 25 acres in Andros," he told this newspaper. "We've been leased the 25 acres but have not been given permission to farm. You figure that out. We don't have the certificate to actually farm, so they're telling you in their terms to go farm illegally, then apply for permits.

"There's something wrong. These are people with masters degrees, and they're running you in a circle. It's fantastic. We started a company called The Family Farm Ltd to start farming. We have the company formed, but are having issues with the bank because we cannot open a company bank account.

"The bank says to open a company account you need a Business Licence. You go to the Government and they say we need a farming certificate and, when you go for that, they say to get a farming certificate you need to be farming," Mr Bowe continued.

"We've been over 10 weeks trying to get a Business Licence because we want to open a bank account. I've spoken to the minister of finance (K Peter Turnquest), I've spoken to the minister of agriculture (Michael Pintard), so I'm getting ready to address a letter to the Prime Minister, minister of finance and minister of agriculture saying this doesn't make any sense.

"I've got to do that so no one can say they were unaware. The whole way the system in this country works is to stop business, not facilitate business. The Business Licence should not be about giving you permission to open a business; it's about getting revenue from your business.

"You have the constitutional right to work and earn, but we use it as a permission to do that. We need to be encouraging people to do so we have revenue streams pouring into the Treasury. But they don't understand that, and it's killing the economy."

Mr Bowe said suggestions to improve The Bahamas, its economy and quality of life were too often treated as "political" and ignored by those with the ability to implement much-needed reforms. "We cannot make a country work like this," he added. "Many of my friends in the US say The Bahamas is not a real country, not a real place. We see that every day......

"Let me give you a real story. My son in Canada, he has no money, but he is starting an investment bank. I'm in The Bahamas, associated with people. He can open an investment bank and I cannot open a bank account.

"We tried to start a credit union and the Central Bank said: 'No'. My eldest son is here with me, and I told him today that the only thing keeping him here is COVID-19 and the fact no airlines are flying. It does not make sense to be in The Bahamas if you can be somewhere else. People can take that how they want to take it."

Mr Bowe said his multiple business interests have all been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated lockdowns and restrictions. "Sales are down tremendously," he added. "On some sides we're building back from zero.

"On the retail side we've got a multi-shop selling technical items, supplements. For a period, from mid-March to May, we were just shut down. Sometimes we were on for a piece of the day, not sure if we were open or closed. That was devastating, and we're just starting to be open again."

Mr Bowe added that business volumes at his AFS insurance brokerage/agency business "went way down" during the first COVID-19 lockdown, although they were "showing some signs of coming back" as persons needed to insure vehicles and homes.

"On the insurance side it's down 20 percent from where we expected it to be for the year," he told Tribune Business. Mr Bowe also revealed that he had decided to discontinue his plastic cups manufacturing business, and a planned switch to biodegradable products even though these were not banned, due to the loss of clients - such as hotels - and subsequently staff due to the pandemic.

"The working class have to be encouraged to be productive, and the other classes have to be encouraged to pay their fair share," Mr Bowe said of the way forward. "I don't see how the public service cannot recognise the Government will be unable to pay them for doing nothing. People need to go back to work safely or the Government will run out of money.

"The fella arrested for selling coconuts on the side of the road, arresting him was the crime. Send someone to him to get him licensed, registered and sorted out. Serve the public, set them up properly and they start paying into the Treasury and secure the public servant's salary. They need to see that and understand that. Every business that gets going, and keeps going, secures their salary."