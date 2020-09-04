Man Rescued After Driving Off Montagu Ramp In 'Attempted Suicide'

A CONCERNED citizen rescued a man from his car after he drove off Montagu Ramp into waters below in an attempted suicide, police said.

The startling scene took place shortly after 3pm Friday.

According to police, officers received a report of an attempted suicide at Montagu Beach. When officers arrived, they were told that a man in a white Nissan Skyline had driven off the Montagu Beach ramp and into the water.

A concerned citizen jumped into the water and rescued the man from his car, police said.

Cell phone footage taken of the incident shows a white car partially submerged in the ocean as onlookers watch. Three people are seen entering the water, heading towards the car as onlookers shouted for the victim to come out of the vehicle.

One of the concerned citizens is seen entering the car through a back door as the men attempt to help the victim get out of the vehicle.

The man was conscious and coherent when he was brought out of the water, police said.

The victim was later taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Police are investigating the incident.