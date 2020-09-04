Three Face Armed Robbery Charges

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were remanded to prison on Friday after being accused of robbery.

Alex Pratt, 22, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, after he was accused of using a handgun to rob Cedric Moss of his black 2010 Nissan March valued at $4,500 and his black Blu R2 cell phone valued at $200 on August 28.

During Friday’s hearing, Pratt claimed that he was severely beaten while in police custody. He also alleged that officers tried to make him confess to a crime that he did not commit.

“They (put) newspapers around my hand. They beat me with a stick and a plastic bag was put over my head,” he told the court.

Pratt was not required to enter a plea to the charge and his matter was adjourned to December 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was subsequently denied and he was sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Also appearing before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt were Jordon Mackey, 20, and Justin Pratt, 20, who were both charged with two counts of armed robbery and another count of robbery.

Officers allege that the two, being concerned together, used two glass bottles to rob Yuet Shueng Chen of $400 cash on August 8. The court was told that Ms Chen is a cashier at the Peardale Supermarket and the money stolen belonged to the store.

Mackey and Pratt were also accused of robbing Ms Chen, while armed with a PlayStation 4 controller, on August 30 of $500, which belonged to Peardale Supermarket.

A day later, officers said the two robbed Ms Chen of an undocumented amount of cash, a white Alcatel cellphone valued at $200 and undocumented amount of tobacco products, which belonged to Peardale Super Market.

Pratt was further charged with receiving the stolen items on August 31.

Neither defendant was required to enter a guilty plea and the case was adjourned to December 3.

Bail was also denied and the two were remanded to BDC in the interim.