15-Year-Old Accused Of Using Gun To Rob Woman

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery in Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The North Andros boy was accused of using a .9mm pistol to rob a woman of a wallet containing $200, two Alcatel cell phones valued at $90 each and $80 cash which belonged to J'nae's Hair and Beauty Supply Store on August 28.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes arraigned the teenager alongside Kirk Evans, 20, who the prosecution alleged abetted the juvenile that day.

During the hearing, neither defendant was required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to November 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Yesterday, Montell Campbell, 24, was also arraigned with the defendants. He was accused of being in possession of the unlicenced .9mm pistol, which was alleged to have been connected to the robbery, on September 1. He denied the allegation and his matter was adjourned to November 3 for trial.

In the interim, the teenager was remanded to Simpson Penn Centre for Boys while Evans and Campbell were sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

They all have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

In a separate matter yesterday, Magistrate Forbes remanded two more juveniles to the Simpson Penn Centre after they were accused of using a knife to rob a man of a $500 Samsung cell phone and a $300 gold chain on September 2.

The 15 and 16-year-olds were not required to enter a plea to the armed robbery charge and the matter was adjourned to November 3 to be heard before a panel in the juvenile court.

The youngsters will remain in custody until that time.