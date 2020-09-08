'It's Really Rough' For Potter's Cay Vendors

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE being given the green light to resume operations last month, some Potter's Cay dock vendors say they are still struggling to make ends meet and keep their businesses afloat due to reduced sales.

"Honestly and truthfully miss, it's really rough. It's rough and slow," said Lisa Allen, owner of Bahamian Soul Food.

Before the global COVID-19 health crisis, Ms Allen said some 46 stalls were operating at the popular seafood dining and vendor spot.

However, due to the economic fall-out from the virus, she said only as many as ten vendors are now back in business at the dock.

"I had returned because the products I had in my store, I just took them out and I started from there but it's really rough and it's slow. Businesses still haven't picked up from out there," she told The Tribune.

"But you just have to go along. A lot of vendors haven't returned out there at all. If you pass, you will see for yourself because a lot of stalls are still closed. So, it was fortunate that one or two came back and opened up but it's still slow. It's rough."

Her comments came a week after president of the Bahamas Dock and Allied Venues Vendors Association (BDAVVA), Wendi Constantine told Tribune Business that two thirds of the Potter's Cay vendors were not resuming operations right away as a result of financial challenges.

"A lot of them are disappointed that the government didn't offer any form of mortgage relief, because you have to understand with a lot of banks a lot of persons did not qualify for the deferred option as some vendors had difficulties prior to COVID-19," she said.

"There was the hurricane and then there was the reversal of the parking, so they have had their challenges for over a year or so. That is one of their main concerns."

Last month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced the resumption of most businesses in the country after ordering a near complete shutdown of the commercial sector weeks prior.

Businesses now permitted to operate in New Providence include retail stores and restaurants but under certain restrictions. For instance, restaurants can now provide outdoor dining, curbside service, take-away and delivery.

However, both the Fish Fry and Potter's Cay Dock are only allowed to offer curbside, takeaway and delivery.

Yesterday, owner of Tall Boy's Conch Stall, Dwain Bastian told The Tribune he felt like the recent COVID-19 restrictions have also contributed significantly to a major decline in business as most customers wish to dine on site.

"It's slow because a lot of people want to come and be seated and chill and spend their monies and stuff like that but a lot of the customers ain't coming like that because with the curbside, you have a couple people popping in and getting their orders and then go," he said.

Mr Bain said the problem is also exacerbated by miscommunication between police officers and the general public concerning the new guidelines.

He told The Tribune: "With the police, it's a mix up because some of the police them telling the customers to go inside the stores until you get your order and you don't have to be on the sidewalk and then another set, you can't be in the stall, you have to order and go in your car and then some other set saying no car (can) park in front of the stall, so it's just so much different mix up like all the police them are not on the same page.

"It's just miscommunication with the police them and all of them don't have the same information. Everyone telling the vendors (something) different. When they first open, they was making us shut down six o' clock and then some saying seven and another one saying eight o'clock. Everybody telling you something different so you don't know what to listen to (sic)."