Man Dies After Traffic Accident In Grand Bahama

A 60-year-old man died after a traffic accident in Grand Bahama on Monday.

According to reports, shortly before 5pm, a pink 2010 Mitsubishi Colt with three passengers and a cream coloured 2009 Honda Life with two passengers were extensively damaged in the accident on Midshipman Road, east of Balao Road.

The drivers and passengers were transported to the Rand Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

The driver of the Honda succumbed to his injuries shortly before 9pm.

Police are investigating.