A JOINT effort by police and law enforcement partners led to the discovery of a marijuana field in Andros.

Sometime after noon on Monday, officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit in conjunction with Operation Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, United States Coast Guard, and the Drug Enforcement Agency, acting on intelligence, went to North Andros by air.

The officers discovered a field of suspected marijuana. One thousand plants from two to seven feet in height were uprooted and transported to New Providence. No arrest was made.