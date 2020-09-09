Resident Renews Attempt To Build New Cemetery

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter



A LOCAL resident is reviving an effort to build a new cemetery off Bernard Road.

The Town Planning Committee in 2018 rejected James Bain’s application to build the cemetery on 13 acres of vacant land he owns near the Budget convenience store, which is east of Sands Addition.

The Town Planning Committee’s action followed intense pushback from residents.

Nonetheless, a recent newspaper notice indicates Mr Bain has appealed the Town Planning Committee’s decision.

The notice says: “Appealing: from the decision (refused) of the Town Planning Committee made on the 23rd day of May, 2018 under Town Planning Application number SPA/1/2018 refusing an application by Three Investment Limited, per James R Bain, president in respect of a proposed development of a property on Bernard Road, New Providence island into a cemetery, chapel and columbarium.”

It is not clear when the matter will be heard but a fresh petition has already been created in opposition to the construction of any cemetery.

The online petition, started by Donavan Rahming, has attracted 82 signatures so far.

“Mr James Bain is back at it again,” the online petition says. “He has submitted an appeal to gain approval for his proposed Eastern Gate Memorial Park Development on Bernard Road again. This proposed development was declined twice before by the Town Planning Committee. “Let us do our part in keeping this cemetery development out of our neighbourhood. Cemeteries are hazardous to our health, can cause more congestion, and can increase crime due to accessibility. With respect to governmental regulation of the location of cemeteries, aesthetic, health and property value considerations of importance — put simply, having a cemetery next door can radically reduce the value of property since many buyers do not want to live next to a cemetery. This neighbourhood demands that you take your development elsewhere.”

Former Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell is among those opposing the cemetery. He said the application for the cemetery was rejected several times under the Christie administration.

“They should give it a rest,” he said yesterday. “There isn’t really a demand for a third graveyard, there is a lot of capacity, so what do you need it for?”