Supply Shortage Squeezes Virtual Learning Expense

By YOURI KEMP

and NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Reporters

Electronics retailers yesterday warned that global demand has sent the price of virtual learning devices "skyrocketing" and created supply shortages as the October 5 school return looms.

Vendors spoken to by Tribune Business said the prices of laptop computers, tablets and other virtual learning accessories have "more than doubled" as the entire world moves to online education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some suggested there would be insufficient devices to meet local demand.

Andrew Wilson, Quality Business Centre's (QBC) principal, said: "What has happened is that with virtual learning, every child - not just in The Bahamas but those in the US, the region, the world - needs a computer, a laptop.

"What was possibly a luxury or item for the more financially-endowed has become a necessity. Teaching has moved into the virtual space, and prices are skyrocketing. They have more than doubled and supply, as we speak, is virtually unavailable. Computers, tablets and accessories related to virtual learning have more than doubled, and they're not available."

With The Bahamas having to compete with the rest of the world for critical online learning technology, Mr Wilson said the ability of suppliers to meet this demand had been further worsened by the disruption - and resulting backlog - caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated shutdowns.

"It's going to be a while before that returns to a degree of normalcy," he added, noting that while QBC is awaiting a product order, local suppliers in general will struggle to meet demand ahead of October 5. Mr Wilson said: "It's not going to happen on schedule with respect to school opening. That's the reality, that's the reality."

Craig Pyfrom, DC Technology's managing director, said hoarding in the US was also contributing to a computer supply shortage that he predicted will last until at least October.

He added: “The problem is there is a shortage in laptops, tablets, printers, inks and so forth in the US because everyone is going back-to-school, doing home school or working from home. There is a big shortage and they are hoarding the prices. There is very limited supplies so we really can’t find much stuff to sell. That is our biggest problem.

"With printers, the low-end printers are gone and they are saying October. Laptops, they are now saying October, and inks, October. We have a crisis with buying product; that is the biggest problem.

Mr Pyfrom continued: “We are trying to scrap one piece here, two pieces there and whatever they have. We can do a lot better sales. This (back to school VAT holiday) needs to be extended a little longer until after October because there is no product and laptops went up like 50 percent.

"Everything they are trying to put the price up to hoard you on because there is such a demand with a supply shortage, so that’s the big problem. Sales have been OK, but there isn’t much to sell. We’re scrapping. We have to find stuff to sell.

"We stocked up on inks before this happened, but we are still running out of inks and we are basically out of printers and have very few laptops. All of my suppliers are telling me October, so this is the biggest issue.

"I saw on ABC where they said that they are hoarding so much that desks were sent up over the normal price on Amazon. I saw a tablet the other day on Amazon for $99, and it’s now $139. They are just going up.”

Pia Farmer, Customs Computers' principal, said: “We have been very busy at all four locations where we are serving clients curbside. We have received a lot of calls and e-0mails inquiring about our tablets, laptops and desktop packages for virtual learning. We are very busy fulfilling orders.

"It’s worth noting that supply of these products is very tight as we compete with everyone worldwide who is also working and studying from home. We are constantly bringing in inventory to keep up with demand.

"We are lucky because we have been in business for over three decades now, and built many long-term relationships with suppliers overseas who are making every effort to prioritise us. The VAT holiday is making a big difference as people are buying local to take advantage of the discount. Also they will benefit from our know how, support and warranties after purchase.”