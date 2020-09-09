Cheats Abusing Food Handouts: Families Making Multiple Requests For Help At Sites To Secure Extra Assistance

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
NATIONAL Food Distribution Task Force chairman Susan Larson said there have been instances of “abuse” of the system, causing delays at distribution sites as officials try to verify legitimate requests.
“We do know of many instances of abuse and one of the reasons why there are delays at the distribution sites is because we are trying to ascertain the legitimacy of people standing in front of us,” Ms Larson told The Tribune.
“We know that people will go to as many different distribution sites as they possibly can and try and get multiple parcels of food. We know that multiple people in the same household will try to trick the system and register as separate heads of households to try to give the impression that it’s different heads of households when they all are in the same house. We also know that people have turned around and tried to sell their food parcels.”
Her comments came when she was contacted by this newspaper about complaints of dry food and items lacking nutritional value in packages given out by the National Food Distribution Task Force. In response, Ms Larson said a food crisis is not the time to get into the dietary preferences of the Bahamian populace.
The food assistance programme was implemented in June of this year due to job losses and financial strain related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme was set to end on August 31, but has been extended because of the demand.
“We have been getting the same thing over and over and we are just tired of it,” said a recipient of the programme, who did not want to be named. The recipient said she was speaking on behalf of other people in the programme as well.
“It’s a bunch of starches,” the recipient added. “No nutritional value. Why can’t we just get vouchers to buy what we need to eat? A lot of this stuff is just being thrown away. If we had vouchers we would buy specifically what we need.”
Ms Larson told The Tribune that vouchers would be ideal to distribute more widely, but the reality of it is that it is just not favourable economically.
“Generally, food parcels are much more cost effective than a voucher,” she said. “The reason for that is because food parcels are based on discounted wholesale prices. So wholesalers are being as generous as they possibly can be to the food task force in selling pallets of product to the zone leaders at discounted prices over the wholesale prices.
“A food crisis is not the time to really get into the dietary preferences of our population. We consulted with the Ministry of Health when we were designing the food parcels. There is a beauty in giving somebody a voucher and letting them go to a store and buying what they want. There is no disputing that. However, the economics are far more in favour of parcels than they are vouchers.”
According to Ms Larson, the food parcels include protein, starches, vegetables, cream, sugar and oil so that people can make meals out of the products. In defending the nutritional value of these packages, she said the assistance programme was really designed for those in dire need.
“As far as the nutritional value of the parcels themselves is concerned, most people don’t realise exactly who the task force was designed originally to help,” she explained. “We were tasked with helping the most vulnerable in this country and to help the most vulnerable we had to take into consideration several things. The most vulnerable don’t often have refrigeration and if they do it’s very intermittent. And, it’s very costly for them. In some instances the most vulnerable don’t have electricity or choose not to turn it on because they cannot afford it.
“So there is very little value in giving the most vulnerable fresh product that they are going to struggle to keep in a safe manner. Those are considerations that people perhaps haven’t really mulled over. So we have designed a food parcel first of all, based on consumption patterns.”
The food assistance programme for New Providence is set up in four zones. They are as follows: West New Providence – Hands for Hunger; Nassau City – Lend a Hand Bahamas; North East New Providence – Bahamas Feeding Network and South East New Providence – Bahamas Red Cross.
The food distribution recipient said those who had a problem with what was being distributed to them compared what various zones got and they seemed to differ. Ms Larson refuted this claim.
“Every zone leader is working to try to provide the same thing,” she said. “That was one of the core principles of the task force, is that it didn’t matter where you were living, you would be getting a comparable food parcel, as someone living in another area and also on another island.
“Throughout the past 12 to 14 weeks, different entities would donate things to us. For example, just this morning, I told all of the zone leaders that somebody has donated 30 pallets of bottled water to the task force. So next week you will see a bunch of bottled water show up in our parcels. And, when those things are donated to us, of course we gratefully accept them and incorporate them on an ad hoc basis into parcels as those donations were made to the different zone leaders.”
Ms Larson noted it would be the preference of the task force to include more fresh products, but because of the in-home conditions of the “most vulnerable” it cannot be done.
Over June, July and August, the task force has distributed over 252,000 food parcels and nearly 35,000 vouchers.
themessenger 3 hours, 16 minutes ago
That's our people to a T, what you mean een no steak or crawfish in dis bag? Dishonest and crooked at worst, ungrateful and disgusting at best, they won't disappoint you!
moncurcool 2 hours, 51 minutes ago
I read this article, and understanding CORE and SPHERE commitments humanitarian organizations agree to operate by when giving assistance, it is clear that the National Food Programme is not operating by that. It is clear that they designed the program by assuming what people need as opposed to allowing people input into the development of the food parcels.
However, what is most distressing is that they do not realise is that cash vouchers have become the preferred method over distributing food parcels. Humanitarian assistance seeks to maintain the dignity of people and cash vouchers allows that to happen. It seeks to incorporate the feedback of beneficiaries into improving services as it goes along. Sadly, I think they want to stick to food parcels as it allows them to do more PR. You can't do PR with cash vouchers.
Sickened 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
This is great in the land of plenty, but we don't have cash (food vouchers) to hand out. We have food which has been donated by farmers and citizens to hand out.
Needy people need not be greedy or ungrateful; they need to be thankful that the rest of the nation is helping them through hard times.
The_Oracle 2 hours, 2 minutes ago
Ungrateful, always some special pathway to get more, get special treatment, cheat the system. Chile, I don't stand in line. Same with the DRA system for Home reconstruction. Same with Prior Hurricanes, 5kw generators donated/given away being sold from households for $200 with 5 on hand. Same with Plywood/Shingles etc. Couple that with Government administrations promising free stuff in every regard from healthcare to a new roof and windows, and now food. Can't wait for the next Election cycle, what is left to give away/Promise? Free Cars? I fee for the Elderly, Special needs family members, abandoned and discarded by their own in what must be a disproportionately high ratio and at the best of times. Prosecute the cheats. Show them the consequences of their actions. That would be a new and unheard of approach. Start at the top though. More Bang for the buck.
joeblow 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Few things are worse than an ungrateful needy person, but I am sure there are many who are grateful for the help they are able to receive!
benniesun 17 minutes ago
The packages contain mainly starches and processed canned protein with little and questionable nutritional value. Of course, you know that most starches (esp grains - ie flour oat meal etc) are treated with glyphosate and other chemicals. These chemicals induce and aggravate diabetes and other conditions brought on by the SAD (standard american diet). Perhaps you would be extremely grateful to have your immune system compromised by such food at this time of pandemic.
ThisIsOurs 2 minutes ago
people stranded in the desert have eaten worms. I wouldnt call these people ungrateful, because everybody wants food they enjoy. but at this time the goal is to survive.
