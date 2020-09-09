Cheats Abusing Food Handouts: Families Making Multiple Requests For Help At Sites To Secure Extra Assistance

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

NATIONAL Food Distribution Task Force chairman Susan Larson said there have been instances of “abuse” of the system, causing delays at distribution sites as officials try to verify legitimate requests.

“We do know of many instances of abuse and one of the reasons why there are delays at the distribution sites is because we are trying to ascertain the legitimacy of people standing in front of us,” Ms Larson told The Tribune.

“We know that people will go to as many different distribution sites as they possibly can and try and get multiple parcels of food. We know that multiple people in the same household will try to trick the system and register as separate heads of households to try to give the impression that it’s different heads of households when they all are in the same house. We also know that people have turned around and tried to sell their food parcels.”

Her comments came when she was contacted by this newspaper about complaints of dry food and items lacking nutritional value in packages given out by the National Food Distribution Task Force. In response, Ms Larson said a food crisis is not the time to get into the dietary preferences of the Bahamian populace.

The food assistance programme was implemented in June of this year due to job losses and financial strain related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme was set to end on August 31, but has been extended because of the demand.

“We have been getting the same thing over and over and we are just tired of it,” said a recipient of the programme, who did not want to be named. The recipient said she was speaking on behalf of other people in the programme as well.

“It’s a bunch of starches,” the recipient added. “No nutritional value. Why can’t we just get vouchers to buy what we need to eat? A lot of this stuff is just being thrown away. If we had vouchers we would buy specifically what we need.”

Ms Larson told The Tribune that vouchers would be ideal to distribute more widely, but the reality of it is that it is just not favourable economically.

“Generally, food parcels are much more cost effective than a voucher,” she said. “The reason for that is because food parcels are based on discounted wholesale prices. So wholesalers are being as generous as they possibly can be to the food task force in selling pallets of product to the zone leaders at discounted prices over the wholesale prices.

“A food crisis is not the time to really get into the dietary preferences of our population. We consulted with the Ministry of Health when we were designing the food parcels. There is a beauty in giving somebody a voucher and letting them go to a store and buying what they want. There is no disputing that. However, the economics are far more in favour of parcels than they are vouchers.”

According to Ms Larson, the food parcels include protein, starches, vegetables, cream, sugar and oil so that people can make meals out of the products. In defending the nutritional value of these packages, she said the assistance programme was really designed for those in dire need.

“As far as the nutritional value of the parcels themselves is concerned, most people don’t realise exactly who the task force was designed originally to help,” she explained. “We were tasked with helping the most vulnerable in this country and to help the most vulnerable we had to take into consideration several things. The most vulnerable don’t often have refrigeration and if they do it’s very intermittent. And, it’s very costly for them. In some instances the most vulnerable don’t have electricity or choose not to turn it on because they cannot afford it.

“So there is very little value in giving the most vulnerable fresh product that they are going to struggle to keep in a safe manner. Those are considerations that people perhaps haven’t really mulled over. So we have designed a food parcel first of all, based on consumption patterns.”

The food assistance programme for New Providence is set up in four zones. They are as follows: West New Providence – Hands for Hunger; Nassau City – Lend a Hand Bahamas; North East New Providence – Bahamas Feeding Network and South East New Providence – Bahamas Red Cross.

The food distribution recipient said those who had a problem with what was being distributed to them compared what various zones got and they seemed to differ. Ms Larson refuted this claim.

“Every zone leader is working to try to provide the same thing,” she said. “That was one of the core principles of the task force, is that it didn’t matter where you were living, you would be getting a comparable food parcel, as someone living in another area and also on another island.

“Throughout the past 12 to 14 weeks, different entities would donate things to us. For example, just this morning, I told all of the zone leaders that somebody has donated 30 pallets of bottled water to the task force. So next week you will see a bunch of bottled water show up in our parcels. And, when those things are donated to us, of course we gratefully accept them and incorporate them on an ad hoc basis into parcels as those donations were made to the different zone leaders.”

Ms Larson noted it would be the preference of the task force to include more fresh products, but because of the in-home conditions of the “most vulnerable” it cannot be done.

Over June, July and August, the task force has distributed over 252,000 food parcels and nearly 35,000 vouchers.