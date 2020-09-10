Red Cross Hotline Helping People Driven To The Brink

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE BAHAMAS Red Cross said it received more than 200 calls to the organisation’s support hotline in less than a month in August mainly related to those feeling financial stress or not having a job amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Bernadette Saunders, the Red Cross’ health and wellness coordinator, said she can get up 50 to 60 calls in a given day. She estimated have received calls from five people contemplating suicide since March but highlighted there are some who call the hotline and may not open up to being suicidal.

“Some of them may not come outright and say ‘I’m going to kill myself,’ but you can hear it in their voice that’s where they’re headed,” she said.

“Quite a number who may not have (expressed suicidal intent) but you know you could see, hear from their frustration and their voice the unspoken, they have given up and are very depressed. . .”

She said some who have called the Red Cross have expressed “grave frustration” and worry about how they are going to feed themselves, pay their bills, take care of their family.

Becoming withdrawn, losing their appetite and having a flat tone of voice are some signs of deep depression and possible suicidal intent, Dr Saunders said.

She added that a lot of the individuals who call the hotline are “fed up” because they’ve been given the “runaround” by agencies they have gone to seeking support.

Dr Saunders revealed many individuals also say they don’t have family members who can help them.

Yesterday, the Royal Bahamas Police Force posted a flyer on its Facebook page about spotting the signs of and helping a suicidal person. This comes after an attempted suicide last Friday. A man was rescued by a concerned citizen when he drove his car off Montagu Ramp into the waters below.

The RBPF listed talking about suicide, seeking out lethal means, getting affairs in order for goodbye, and withdrawing from others as a few the suicidal warning signs.

Then there is the sudden sense of calm mentioned as a suicide warning sign, which Dr Saunders said is associated with those persons “just being flat”.

“Suddenly there’s a calmness on the other end and that’s what we talk about when we talk about a flatness too,” she said.

In order to help a suicidal person, the RBPF suggested encouraging the individual to develop a prayer life as well as listening without judgment and offering hope.

The force advised not to promise confidentiality as a life is at stake thus there may be the need to speak to a mental health professional in order to keep a suicidal person safe. However, Dr Saunders noted promoting and stressing confidentiality is the main thing for those who operate the hotline as it assists with getting distressed people talking.

“Confidentiality is that you won’t share the information unless you get permission from them,” she said.

“You tell them that whatever they tell you will be kept confidential but some information you would have to share with others to help them. ‘In order to assist you better I may have to share some of this information with others but I will inform you who I’m sharing it with before I do that.’

“Sometimes emergencies happen and you have to share the information in an emergency situation but you still have to inform the person….everybody has a right to (have) confidentiality.”

If you are in distress, you can contact the Red Cross’ hotline at 828-4121.