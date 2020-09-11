A Comic's View: It’S Back To Fantasy Football Season

By Inigo “Naughty” Zenicazelaya

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we all know it, there is a ray of sunshine through the dark clouds. The NFL season kicked off yesterday, the best time of year.

Pandemic or not!

However, I am totally aware that this wretched pandemic will change the way football is watched, at least for this season.

Not all of you are blessed like me to have a wife that actually loves football and enjoys watching the games and tailgating with me. So, to this end, here are a few suggestions to help you enjoy watching football with your significant other in these crazy days of COVID-19!

The Bar vs The Couch

Watching the game at home has its advantages, but it’s also cool to watch it at a bar. You meet other people, you talk some trash, have some drinks and wings galore. Rewind and repeat.

Buy her your favourite team’s jersey. It will actually give her a reason to get dressed and ready to go out on Sunday with her favourite jersey, and watch how she accessorizes it with her own unique flair.

What is also hilarious at a bar is everyone celebrates at some point, high-fiving, dapping and chest bumping. I promise you it may take her a minute to figure out the game, but in no time she will have the touchdown celebration rituals down pat so much so you might think she was an ex-Dallas Cowboy cheerleader! (Yes I know, it was a shameless plug for my team.)

In addition to all the fun awaiting you at the bar, have personal fun bets.

Predict the score and (most importantly) play some drinking games!

Share the Fantasy

Get in a league together with your significant other. Teach her something, so that way when you’re actually watching the game she’s gonna want the points from the running back and quarterback.

They like winners too, that’s why she’s with you. So let her follow along with your players and it will all make sense. It will also make her feel like she’s involved and helping you out.

You will be surprised how fast she will want those fantasy points more than you do!

Warning don’t teach her too much like I did my wife, she’s won more leagues than me over the last three years. Zero bragging rights for me in our household.

Respect

Don’t talk down. There’s a huge misconception that woman don’t like football or if they do, it’s because they think one of the players is ‘hot’ or they like to see men in tight pants and great hair hit each other. (This might actually be true, but my wife swears it’s a misconception, so I choose to roll with that.)

Have some patience and understanding and both of you will be enjoying football together for seasons to come.

Cheering for the Enemy

If this occurs it could be a red flag.

Yes in some cases that makes it more fun. It might give the relationship a little spark it’s been lacking.

It’s good to fight a little bit over sports teams. However, if you argue regularly without football in the equation, tell her to invite her sisters or friends over to watch the game at home with her and you go to the bar and watch it with your boys!

If she tries to put you through an inquisition, look her dead in the eye and say, “I’m doing it to save our relationship because I love you that much, no fighting over football.” Also, promise to bring her wings back and you should be fine.

Hopefully this helps and you enjoy watching football all season long. If it somehow goes south for you, remember I clearly stated these were only suggestions!