Grand Bahama Groups Condemn Power Bill Price Hike

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GROUP in Grand Bahama is criticising the island’s power company for being “heartless” over its planned implementation of an electricity rate increase, due to take effect next month.

The Coalition for Concerned Citizens (CCC) is strongly opposed to a storm recovery and stabilisation (SRS) charge due from October 1, which will allow Grand Bahama Power Company to recoup $15.6 million in Hurricane Dorian restoration costs, extending over five years.

“We are totally against this SRS charge,” said Pastor Eddie Victor, founder of CCC.

The group has led many campaigns against the power company over the high cost of electricity on Grand Bahama.

He stressed the island’s economy is not in a position to bear an increase in power costs at this particular time and called the move by the power supplier “heartless”.

Also opposed to the rate increase charge is Rev Glenroy Bethel, founder and president of Families For Justice (FFJ).

“The Grand Bahama Power Company has decided to profit from the victims of Hurricane Dorian. We will not accept this,” Rev Bethel said.

In February, the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the regulators of GBPC, approved the charge for implementation on April 1. However, after consultation with the regulator, GBPC temporarily suspended it in March following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Delaying the implementation of the SRS charge is a measure we can take to support our customers during this challenging and quickly evolving time,” Dave McGregor, president and chief operating officer, said according to a statement on the company’s website back in March. “Given the fluidity of the current situation surrounding COVID-19, we can’t say at this time when the SRS charge will become effective. As we shared in February, we still have work ahead of us to complete restoration Island-wide. We remain committed to East Grand Bahama and the restoration of supply to the residents and businesses of those communities.”

Pastor Victor claims GBPC does not care about its customers and is only driven by profits.

He noted CCC met regulators and initially voiced its strong disapproval of the SRS charge following its approval in February.

“We thought it would go into next year, come to find out it would be October 1. The economy is in no state to bear any further expenses,” Pastor Victor said.

“Our economy is being kept afloat by the million of dollars poured into it by the government, and by NGOs such as Samaritan’s Purse, the Red Cross, the GB Disaster Relief Foundation, and many other NGOs.

“So, should customers take these monies that are helping them stay afloat and pay a power company for storm recovery and stabilisation charge? No way. It makes no economic sense.

Putting a further charge shows the heartless nature of this power company. It also shows they are being driven by profits,” Pastor Victor said.

Mr Victor believes the October 1 implementation demonstrates the company is interested in corporate performance and trying to please its non-Bahamian shareholders.

“You could only milk a cow so far. The fact is this cow that is GB has been drying up and there is no more milk that you can get from it.

“It calls for a strong partnership to say we can’t do this right now, and it is obvious that EMERA/GBPC is not a partner. We are totally against this SRS charge.

“The state of the economy is not in a good place at all. We are at a place we have never been before, which calls for partnership in every sector to help bring necessary relief and true restoration that GB needs,” he continued.

Rev Bethel claims that a notice was sent to the business community advising that there will be a $50 to $52 increase on all business accounts. He also claims that there will be an additional charge of $25 every month for Dorian overhead expenses, bringing the total amount to $77.

CCC plans to hold a virtual town meeting on September 24, at 7pm on Facebook and Zoom, concerning the rate increase.

In the meantime, Pastor Victor encouraged customers to save electricity and to consider the transition to solar as soon as possible.

The Tribune contacted the company’s representative for a response, however, none was received up to press time yesterday.