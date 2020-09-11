Island-Wide Outage After Bpl Engine Disruption

BAHAMAS Power and Light experienced major engine disruption that caused an island-wide outage in New Providence on Friday.

The outage happened at 1.16pm and electricity was restored after 4pm, BPL said.

“Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd reported that all customers affected by the island-wide outage that occurred at 1.16pm had their power restored by shortly after 4pm,” the company said in a statement shortly after 5pm.

“At 1.16pm, our system experienced a problem that caused the six engines online at Station A to come offline all at once. The mitigation systems were unable to deal with the sudden, unexpected loss of half the generation on the grid, which led to an island-wide outage."