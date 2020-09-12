60 New Covid-19 Cases, Two Additional Deaths On Friday

The Ministry of Health reported that there were 60 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 2,874 with 1,925 of those active.

Fifty-six of the new cases were in New Providence, one was in Abaco, two were in Eleuthera and the location of the remaining case is pending.

The Ministry also reported that a 30-year-old woman died on 11th September and 58-year-old woman died on 9th September. Both women were from New Providence. The total number of deaths is now 67.