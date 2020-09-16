55 New Cases Of Covid-19, One Additional Death Under Investigation

The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that there were 55 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death under investigation.

The total number of cases now stands at 3,087 with 1,464 of those active.

Fifty-one of the new cases were in New Providence, three were in Abaco and the location of the other case is pending.

The death toll stands at 69. There are currently 12 deaths under investigation.