90 New Cases Of Covid-19, Five Additional Deaths Under Investigation

The Ministry of Health reported on Thursday that there were 90 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths under investigation.
The total number of cases now stands at 3,177 with 1,456 of those active.
Seventy-nine of the new cases were in New Providence, six were in Grand Bahama, two were in Eleuthera and one was in Andros. The locations of the remaining two cases are pending.
The number of deaths under investigation is now at 17 – the death toll remains at 69.
So how is this an improvement Mr. Minnis?
