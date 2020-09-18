$800,000 Bill For Relocating Boarders

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE relocation of boarders from Princess Margaret Hospital to several senior citizens homes is expected to cost the government about $800,000.

Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell said: “In a combined initiative, the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development and the Ministry of Health worked in tandem to relocate the boarders from the Princess Margaret hospital to senior residential facilities.

“This joint effort is budgeted to cost approximately $800,000 in the first year for care and needs of the residents; the relocation of the boarders creates much needed space for critical care.”

Last month, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said the existence of boarders at PMH had challenged bed resources at the facility, impacting the country’s fight against the COVID-19 threat.

He said the cost associated to care for the boarders had amounted to $6m per year, with $491 spent for each person every day.

Yesterday, Mr Campbell noted that costs estimated to relocate the individuals to other homes totals at “approximately $800,000” for the first year.

Asked yesterday why the cost was so high, the minister replied: “Expensive is a relative term and when you relate that to the near $6m that was being spent or paid for them while they were in hospital, I think the cost is quite inexpensive.”

He added: “The boarders are being located to various senior citizens homes, all of which are not government owned and at least 25 of them are being taken to a home that is not government owned so that is where the chunk of the money is going.

“Also, appreciate that those boarders are at an age where they call for additional care, constant care so we are paying to ensure that those boarders while taken out of the hospital are not treated any less and given any less attention than they would’ve been receiving at the Princess Margaret Hospital.”

The minister also urged family members to collect their loved ones from these facilities and take care of their responsibilities.