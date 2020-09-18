83 Dominican Poachers Detained

MORE than 80 suspected Dominican poachers were apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force yesterday.

According to a statement from the RBDF, the 83 Dominican fishermen onboard two Dominican fishing vessels were apprehended in the southwestern Bahamas, off Diamond Point, Great Bahama Bank.

Acting on information received from the US Coast Guard, RBDF patrol craft HMBS Lignum Vitae, under the command of Lieutenant James Cox, intercepted the Dominican fishing vessels “El Ship” and “Angel Gabriel”, which were subsequently boarded and searched.

The Dominican fishermen were cautioned, arrested and taken into custody for possession of an undetermined amount of fishery products.

The vessels and crew are being escorted to New Providence, where they will be turned over to the relevant authorities for further questioning, the RBDF said.