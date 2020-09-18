Diabetes Link Suspected In Goodman’S Bay Death

RELATIVES of a man found dead in a parking lot at Goodman’s Bay earlier this week believe his death was the result of complications from diabetes.

Reverend Gregory Felix Daxon was discovered there on Tuesday morning crouched under the passenger seat of a grey vehicle, according to police.

An investigation of his body was conducted, police said, but no injuries were found.

Brian Cartwright, Daxon’s brother-in-law, said the family believes it is possible he may have fallen unconscious because his blood sugar level was too low.

The sergeant at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services had this issue several times before, but it was mostly in the presence of family or colleagues who could assist, Mr Cartwright said.

However, his family believe that he could have been saved if someone had found him sooner.

“We believe his blood sugar level may have gotten low and he had no one with him to assist,” Mr Cartwright told The Tribune in a recent interview. “This happened before around us or his co-workers but we always know what to do. But our thing is how is it that no one found him before then?

“I mean if officers are patrolling why didn’t they find him? I am not casting blame on anyone, but I think this calls into question how some of us are doing our jobs.”

Their closely knit family is struggling to come to terms with the death.

“The Daxons are a close-knit family. It’s only him and his two sisters and I was the only brother-in-law so we were very close. He was a person who loved God and loved helping people. So, the way forward for me right now is to keep the family together and pray up like he did,” Mr Cartwright said.

ASP Audley Peters on Tuesday said the incident is not being treated as a homicide nor is it suggested that it is a suicide.

“At the moment, it is considered as a sudden death and until we get the autopsy report to indicate otherwise,” ASP Peters told reporters at the time.

Daxon is survived by two sisters and numerous other relatives.