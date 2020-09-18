Nema Receives $3.84m Worth Of Equipment And Supplies From Us Embassy

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received disaster equipment and relief supplies from the United States Embassy in Nassau on Friday in a move intended to strengthen the country’s response to natural disasters.

The supplies, valued at approximately $3.84m, were presented during a hand-over ceremony at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Carol Harbour Base..

Director of NEMA Captain Stephen Russell said the move was “a demonstration” of the long-standing friendship and partnership between The Bahamas and the United States government.

He said: “The United States government through its embassy here in Nassau and other US agencies for well over a decade been collaborating with the National Emergency Management Agency and now, the Minister of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction to assist with capacity building, and knowledge exchange in the areas of emergency and disaster mitigation, preparedness, relief, response and recovery.

“Today’s presentation is a demonstration of a long and proven partnership, friendship and the sustainability of programmes that have endured over the years.”

Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Iram Lewis was also on hand to accept the donations presented by US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires John McNamara and Defence Attaché Commander Kevin Self of the US Northern Command.

He thanked the US government for donating the supplies, which he noted will go a “long way” in helping to both strengthen the country’s efforts and provide provide much needed relief to affected Bahamians.

“We must continue our efforts to ensure that we do all that is possible to better prepare for any disaster and better our response capabilities,” he said.

“Since the passage of Hurricane Dorian, we at the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management & Reconstruction, the National Emergency Management Agency and Disaster Reconstruction Authority, have been working assiduously to address all aspects of the disaster management cycle, namely preparation, mitigation, response, recovery and reconstruction.

“This is an on-going work that necessitates collaboration and seven partnerships among and between local and international entities and we welcome all to join us in this effort.”

The donated items include medical rescue boats, mobile emergency shelter facilities, mobile kitchens, personal protective equipment and other relief supplies.

Building materials valued at $71,000 were also donated by the United States government to help assist with the repairs of thirteen churches in Grand Bahama and Abaco that suffered damage during Hurricane Dorian and are currently being used as hurricane shelters.

Captain Russell said the supplies, specifically the mobile shelters, could not have come in a timelier fashion, especially as the country is currently in its peak hurricane season.

“I have heard many stories of the hope and the courage of the Bahamian people,” Mr McNamara said at Friday’s ceremony. “Our two countries are close in many more ways than one . . . The value of our strong partnership has been made plain before and after Hurricane Dorian.”