Foul Play Suspected As Bodies Of Two Women Found In Separate Incidents

Police on Eleuthera and New Providence are investigating after the bodies of two women were found in separate incidents at the weekend.

In the first incident, on Saturday, police were called to Lower Bogue, Eleuthera, where the body of a woman was found washed up on the shore. The local nurse completed an examination and pronounced the body lifeless.

Police suspect foul play in the matter and investigations continue.

In the second incident, officers from the Operations Unit were on a routine patrol at around 6am on Sunday, when they were directed to an abandoned building on Dowdeswell Street. The officers searched the building and found the partially decomposed body of a woman in a generator room. Foul play is also suspected in this case.