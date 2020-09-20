Long Island Police Investigate Apparent Drowning

Police on Long Island are investigating an apparent drowning on Saturday afternoon.

A woman and two men were on a fishing trip on a 21 foot Sun Boat in an area near West Point at around 3pm. One of the men went diving in 60 feet of water and failed to resurface. Moments later the second man dived into the water in search of the diver. He was able to locate him then bring him to the surface in an unresponsive state. After the diver was brought to shore, an examination was done by the local doctor, who pronounced him dead. Investigations continue.