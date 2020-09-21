193 Cases Over Weekend And Five Deaths Confirmed

ONE hundred and ninety-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend, while five more coronavirus deaths were confirmed, according to information from the Ministry of Health.

The latest data shows 55 cases were reported on Sunday, pushing the overall count to 3,370.

Of the latest cases, 51 are in New Providence, while there was one each in Grand Bahama, Abaco and Exuma. There was also one new case with its location pending.

Last night, officials said two additional deaths are under investigation, pushing deaths in this category to 18.

The Ministry of Health also said 101 cases were confirmed on Saturday.

Of this figure, 69 were in New Providence; eight in Grand Bahama; one in Exuma and 23 cases with locations pending.

Another death was also confirmed on Saturday, after a 69-year-old male of New

Providence died on September 18. On Saturday, officials said another death was also being investigated — a 30-year-old female of New Providence who died on September 18.

Thirty-seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded on Friday September 18.

Of those cases, there were 34 in New Providence, two in Eleuthera and one in Abaco.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed four COVID-19 deaths on Friday, including two people from New Providence who died on September 17: an 81-year-old male and a 66-year-old male.

Also, two deaths which were previously under investigation were confirmed as related to COVID-19: a 62-year-old female of New Providence, who died on September 16 and a 74-year-old female of New Providence, who died on September 9.

These cases pushed the official death toll to 74.