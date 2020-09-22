49 New Cases Of Covid-19, One Additional Death

FORTY-NINE new cases of COVID-19 were reported yesterday along with one more death.

There are now 3,467 confirmed cases in the country and 77 official deaths.

The latest victim is a 59-year-old New Providence man who died on September 15.

Additionally, a non-COVID related death was also confirmed. These cases decrease the number of deaths under investigation to 20, while the non-COVID related death toll now stands at ten 10.

Of the 49 cases confirmed yesterday, 41 are in New Providence, five are in Abaco while three cases were confirmed in Eleuthera.

Eighty-nine cases are in hospital while 1,871 people have recovered from the disease.

Data from the Ministry of Health shows 17,341 tests have been completed so far.

Investigations are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.