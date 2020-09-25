Business Brings New Weapon To The Covid Fight

TWO Bahamian businessmen have joined forces to bring a new weapon to The Bahamas in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Phillip Whitehead, president of Gunite Pools of Nassau, Osprey Construction & Mepco and Andrew McFall, president of ARM Bottles & Supplies have started manufacturing a new natural disinfectant to help destroy the virus in homes and businesses.

The disinfectant uses hypochlorous acid, first discovered and used during the First World War to treat open wounds and eye infections. Hypochlorous acid, unlike chlorine bleach, is 100 percent safe and non-irritant. If it gets on your skin or in your eyes, it will not burn. Even if it were accidentally ingested, it is completely harmless. Yet, it is 70-80 times more efficient at killing microbial pathogens than chlorine bleach.

“We are both proud and happy that we are able to contribute to the COVID-19 fight by producing Hypochlorous Acid in Nassau,” said the two businessmen.

“Having the experience from both the pool service and chemicals business as well as Andrew’s financial and bottling background, we saw an opportunity to use our competences and skills to manufacture this particularly potent disinfectant locally.

“We are grateful for the support and encouragement we have received from Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’, Minister of Health Renward Wells and invaluable advice we have got from Minister of Works Desmond Bannister.

“The Government’s support of projects like ours is critically important in difficult times. Not only will be able to repurpose spare capacity and contribute to the fight against COVID-19 virus, but create jobs here in The Bahamas exporting this hospital grade COVID killer disinfectant to other islands.”

McFall, who has 30 years of experience in the banking business before he started ARM Bottles five years ago, added: “Being part of the project to produce this particular disinfectant is very important for us. It allows us to help The Bahamas get through the COVID crisis while at the same time being able to diversify our business, secure the financial future of the company while providing additional job opportunities, all of which helps strengthen the business environment here in The Bahamas.”

With hypochlorous acid being a medical grade, non-toxic disinfectant that has a proven track record on live viruses for close to 100 years; there are a number of applications where alcohol and chemical based disinfectants would be limited. That said, as with all products, each has its own benefits and usage criteria depending on the use case.

“We look forward to our application as an essential service being favourably considered and, the Ministry of Finance protecting our burgeoning industry and all other light manufactures – thereby increasing natural security, providing job opportunities and negating the need to spend our valuable monies on importing products from other nations.”

ARM Bottles is located on Crooked Island Street producing a variety of bottles for water and juices and this project opens up an opportunity to diversify into a new segment, thereby strengthening a local Bahamian business.