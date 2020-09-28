Water Corp Starts Work On Long Island Stations

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation has started construction of booster stations in the areas of Mangrove Bush, Petty’s and Grays.

“The booster station in Mangrove Bush has been completed,” WSC executive chairman Adrian Gibson said. “This station will provide better water pressure for 25 households/connections in the Mangrove Bush area.

“The booster station in Petty’s is currently under construction. We expect BPL to electrify that station in short course.

“The slab for the booster station in Grays has been completed. Further construction will be undertaken upon completion of the booster station in Petty’s.

“These booster stations heighten the water pressure in areas experiencing low-to-no water pressure or at high elevations. All of these initiatives are a part of a comprehensive Non-Revenue Water (NRW) programme for Long island. These works are intended to provide a sustainable supply of water and minimise leaks and related system disruptions. This project will also save the Water and Sewerage Corporation thousands of dollars that would’ve been lost due to the leakage of water along the distribution network.

“Once the drilling of deep wells in McKenzie’s is completed, a brand new reverse osmosis plant and storage tank will be installed. We expect the deep wells to be completed in short course. Once these apparatuses are installed, water will be turned on in both lots one and two of phase one (central and south).

“Works are continuing in lots three and four in the north. We are also exploring further avenues for additional water works throughout the island,” Mr Gibson said.