Deyton Albury Enrols At Believe Prep Academy

AS he continues to work through the best offer for his collegiate experience, rising young basketball star Deyton Albury has enrolled at Believe Prep Academy in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Coming off a series of AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) Tournaments in July and August as he reunited with his former Temple Christian Suns’ coach Jamal Smith and team-mate Garreth Edgecombe, Albury said he’s eager to showcase his talent for coach Kevin Jackson.

The 18-year-old graduate of Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, where he starred in basketball and football after he left Temple Christian Academy two years ago, said he liked what Jackson and Believe Prep offered as he made his decision for the full scholarship.

After spending the weekend moving into his apartment across from the campus, Albury spent yesterday in his first official day in class, while at the same time getting in his full day of practice in the morning, noon and evening.

“It just boils down to me having a good season so that I can get the college offers that I want,” said Albury, who noted that he is eager to display his skills in front of the collegiate coaches and scouts.

With their first pre-season game scheduled for next week, Albury said he’s making the adjustment to the bigger environment so that he can be ready to play when the pre-season starts.

“I want to get better physically and mentally and improve on my game a whole lot,” he stated. “I want to have a good season, a good scoring season and making my team-mates better.

“At the end of the day, it all boils down to getting the college scholarships, so I just want to be ready.”

Not until March is Albury expected to make a commitment to college, so he feels he has sufficient time to impress some of the division one schools to lure him to their programme next year. “School-wise, I have a 3.3 GPA (grade point average),” said Albury, who intends to study physical therapy and business management. “I am preparing for school, but I should be good.

“Basketball wise, I just have to get stronger and wiser. Once you reach college, the sky is the limit from there.

“The ultimate goal is to go on and play in the NBA (National Basketball Association).”

Delaying that road to college and then the pro ranks for one year is something that Albury feels is the best decision for him.

He joins Believe Prep that has about 18 players who will be split in two teams. Hopefully, he will stand out in the first team.

“I feel good and confident about the move that I am making because why not just take one more year to just get better with basketball,” he stressed.

“Where I am at right now, I have no other choice but to get focused.

“So with me taking a full year to get focused on basketball, that will really help me a whole lot for college.”

Meanwhile, Edgecombe, a graduate of Galilee Academy in Nassau, is enroled in Franklyn Prep Academy in Clemson, South Carolina.

With both schools in South Carolina, Albury said he can’t wait for the opportunity for him to play against Edgecombe.

“We’ve been talking about it the whole week leading up to us going to our different schools,” Albury said.

“I think it will be an interesting match-up when we meet.”