Online Delivery Providers See Business Flatten Out

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Online delivery service providers yesterday said they have experienced no major uptick in demand since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed on restaurants and other sectors over the past month.

Granville Collie, MUTRU’s managing director, told Tribune Business there is “definite potential" for online deliveries to gain scale. Yet he added: "The factor that we all have to be aware of is that delivery in general is more of a convenience type of thing.

"It is not a necessity and, with that being said., with the country having a downturn that’s going to affect any businesses that aren’t a necessity. It depends on how fast the economy can rebound. I wouldn’t use the word luxury, but it [online delivery services] isn’t a necessity. So when people’s finances drastically lessen, they tend to only spend on necessities more.

“It's highs and lows, but definitely right now our economy hasn’t rebounded. Just because we are able to go out a lot more, and some businesses are able to operate, it doesn’t change the fact that the majority of the population for the last six months haven’t been working, or have been working for a minimum three months."

Mr Collie said much depends on how fast the Bahamian economy can rebound, particularly the tourism sector. "As long as we don’t have the tourists then that means a lot of people just won’t have the money. While the tourism industry isn’t a major area or focus for us, we are open to all possibilities to be honest," he added.

Kyle Albury, owner/operator of Kraven, acknowledged: “I haven’t seen a tremendous uptick in activity. Things have been steady. I think the industry will continue to evolve because it’s now the norm; not only locally but globally.

"The mindset of consumers has also changed, and I think they will continue to embrace these types of services and find ways to integrate the use of technology in their every day lives. “

Jamial Rolle, Runnah’s chief executive, said: “Well, this is the new norm. Safety is in the forefront of people’s mind now, and I think it will be going forward. Logistics have taken this route, businesses have to evolve to get their products to customers safely and quickly, and customers have to think about what is the safest method of getting what they want.

"I’ve seen the adaptation where I am and that’s why we’ve opened an office here in Atlanta. I think in regards to The Bahamas it will definitely head that way, more so especially with tourists entering the country.”