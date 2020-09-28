'Our System Needs To Change To Stop This'

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
HOUSE Speaker Halson Moultrie said the country needs a “systemic improvement in the entire criminal justice system” after the dead bodies of a mother and daughter in his constituency were found yesterday.
“It seems from the information I’ve been able to glean so far that it appears to be some domestic violence, some love triangle that went very wrong,” he said.
“I had a chance to speak to the father of the young girl that was murdered and, of course, he’s distraught about everything. What we’re trying to do as a result of this recent spur of murders, particularly as it relates to young people, is to see if we could bring the community together.”
The killing of the eight-year-old girl yesterday is the second child killing this month. Another Nassau Village child, Reyes Williams, seven, was killed on September 20 during a drive-by shooting outside his home.
Speaker Moultrie said the country should do more to deal with repeat offenders, illegal gun trafficking and to prevent people suspected of serious crimes from being given bail.
“While I agree that you should have a speedy trial and you should be released if you don’t have your trial in a reasonable time, I don’t accept that we are putting the mechanisms in place to prioritise certain types of crime,” he said.
“Violence against the person, rape, murders, should be prioritised and brought before the court as quickly as possible. I believe that repeat offenders, particularly who have been convicted, should be put in a special category when it comes to applications for bail.
“We just need to find a way to speed up the process. You can’t have a circumstance where someone is charged with a serious crime and there is 18 months, three years before you can proceed with a trial date. You can’t have someone waiting that long when he or she can be innocent. We need a systemic improvement in the entire criminal justice system particularly with respect to serious crimes against the person.”
He continued: “There’s no justification for someone to feel they can pick up arms and take the life of anyone no matter what the circumstances are in any relationship. The solution I believe is in the education process but in the interim I think we need to take a more serious, serious approach to eradicating the proliferation of illegal firearms throughout the Bahamas, not only in Nassau Village.
“The same effort we put into eradicating this COVID where the police were present throughout the communities and every street corner, we could put a dragnet operation in place to acquire as many of these illegal firearms as possible in this country. We have to take a concerted effort to accomplish that. So far I know police have been doing a wonderful job finding people who commit crimes, but these are after-the-fact measures and we need to find a way to take a more preventative approach by first of all going after the guns,” he said.
Comments
joeblow 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
While our system does need improvement, people seem to overlook the obvious fact which is people commit crimes. You reap what you sow. For decades, people in this nation have sown moral looseness, irresponsibility, neglect and dysfunction of all kinds, but yet we expect to have a well ordered society with sensible respectable, law abiding citizens? Most people cannot even have a disagreement without looking for something to throw!
More police cars and technology cannot solve our crime (and social) problems because they come from broken people! If we start there we might be able to make some progress as a nation!
bahamianson 4 hours, 44 minutes ago
yup, system needs to change. implement mandatory classes from primary to high school on social decorum. make the information a part of the bjc's and bjcse tests. mandatory online or in person classes for parents. make a cut off age where classes are no longer mandatory. all young parents are required to take the classes yearly. the classes should reinforce what is taught in the schools. have a credit computerized system. connect every computer to the results. the results should be connected to every governmental institution , banks, airports etc. if you show up for a loan and have not completed classes.... no loan . if you show up for a flight and have not completed classes.... no flight. if you try to get a drivers license and have not completed classes.... no drivers license, you get the point. everything is connected and these boys and girls whom do not possess responsibility must learn that it is on them first, then society.
pileit 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
I must disagree, you cannot teach what is missing here in a "class", this needs to be imparted from a loved, respected major to a minor. In a familial or close social environment. Today, at 48 years, I am still guided in respect and restraint by what I learnt at the feet of my grandmother and grandaunt as a child. They formed me insofar as my respect for self and those around me, and my duty to do what is wise and prudent. Whenever I'm inclined to stray from those principles, its the sense of shame before their eyes that pushes against temptation.
benniesun 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
@bahamianson - I disagree with you on the electronic linking of moral behavior with accessing services, as that system would be prone to abuse by the authorities who have ostracized and blacklisted many. One thing that needs to be re-introduced in all schools is critical thinking, as many cannot realistically project a current situation to its logical end result. Another major factor is the television which has brainwashed and accustomed many to instant gratification and violence; most shows resolve a problem in about 25 minutes and some about an hour - but in real life problems can take days, or weeks, or months, or even years to resolve. Some problems are not solvable and everyone needs the critical thinking skills to evaluate and solve the solvable and the grace to accept the insolvable.
quietone 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
TWO THINGS I CAN NEVER UNDERSTAND: 1) WHY ON EARTH MOST CAR DRIVERS SPEED SO MUCH ON THIS LITTLE ISLAND... ANYONE WITH A LITTLE SENSE WOULD KNOW THAT TYPE OF DRIVING IS VERY DANGEROUS,,, 2) WHY DID OUR GOVERNMENT EVER CLOSED DOWN THE BEACHES ON THIS ISLAND!!!???
TalRussell 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
2000 years later and there remains the differing argument that Comrade Jesus, had been' either a walkabouts liar or a lunatic or be's the Lord heself...and, since May 2017, or post governing days thereabouts, there are the conflicting personality arguments both expressed and unspoken of the Comrade House Speaker's acting out?
Just couldn't make this CYA House-Speaker's own constituency re electability stuff up. Just couldn't.
Shakehead once for Yeah, Twice for Not?
trueBahamian 2 hours, 1 minute ago
I think that there is a direct correlation between education and civilized ssocieties. If you look at out national average, you see we gave serious crime issues. If you look at the US, they have issues within their public education system and you see that manifested in crime stats. If you look at the Europeans who spent a lot on public education, they have much lower crime rates. So, like the commenter here said, you reap what you sow, that's truly correct. Improve education and you improve society.
joeblow 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
... there is a better correlation between morality and being civilized. So called civilized societies are better projecting civility while they posture, discuss and hide their moral corruption is all! European countries also legalize a lot of behaviors, artificially reducing "crime rates". You can't be arrested for drugs or prostitution if they are not illegal! Spend six months in any European country and you will see what I mean!
