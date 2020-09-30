Gov't Invests $20m In Nassau Sidewalks

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday said the Government has allocated $20m to the construction of New Providence sidewalks in an initiative that has provided work for some "200 contractors".

Desmond Bannister, minister for works, said: “I spoke in the Budget debate about what we’re going to do with respect to the economy, and one of the things we are going to do is ensure that as many small Bahamian contractors as possible are put to work.

"That is what we are seeking to do now. In the same process they are going to be able to improve their communities, so if, for example, you go into Englerston you will see sidewalks everywhere in Englerston for the people of Englerston."

Mr Bannister added: “What that does is, instead of someone simply getting a cheque from NIB, that person can have the dignity of working and understanding that they can take a fair amount of money home for the work they do, and they are going to spend that money in their communities.

“So you see a guy. He gets paid and he goes to the barber in his community. He will be buying food and giving his children lunch money, and you will see the spin-off effects that impact all of us. That is what we’re seeking to do, and seeking to do as much as we can - to help as many people as we can - so that people can get back on their feet and have a fighting chance. Have the dignity of working, earning money and being able take care of their families.”

Mr Bannister continued: “I believe we have an initial allotment of around $20m that we’re going to spend. It doesn’t go very far, but you are going to see a change in your community parks. Over 100 parks on this island, you are going to see a change in them, and you are going to see a change in a lot of change in a lot of the communities and how people traverse the streets.

Asked how many contractors have been hired to improve the capital's sidewalks, Mr Bannister said: “Approximately 200; in that area. But depending on how things go, it’s likely to change. We had wanted to do this in July, but we haven’t been able to roll it out until now and depending on how things go, depending on how the economy goes, we’re going to see what we can do to help people get back on their feet.”