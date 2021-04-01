2,000 New Voters On Register

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

NEARLY 2,000 people have been added to the voter register in the weeks following the Parliamentary Registration Department’s launch of several sites to expand the existing register in preparation for the next election.

According to acting Parliamentary Commissioner Lavado Duncanson, the number of voters now on the register is 188,762.

This is an increase of 1,999 from the 186,763 existing registrants ahead of the opening of the registration centres last month.

Yesterday, Mr Duncanson said officials were seeing a “steady response” to the registration programme.

“We would like to continue to encourage persons within the general public to take advantage of the centres that are available to them,” he said.

“Especially during this pandemic season, we would like to encourage people to continue to take advantage of the opportunities available to them because at this time with the centres we have available on New Providence, some seven, Grand Bahama, some six, and then throughout the family of islands at the administrative offices.

“…The wait time is somewhat minimal because during this pandemic season and for the most part we would have registered the majority of individuals since 2017,” he also said.

In February, officials said they expected about 20,000 new voters to register.

The Parliamentary Elections Act 2020, which was passed in January, abolished the five-year register allowing for the 2017 register to continue.

Registered voters who are 65 years and older can also vote as special voters in the advanced poll.

“Persons registered for the 2017 general election and who have not relocated to a different residence for a period of 90 days or more shall remain registered as a voter entitled to vote at an election on the continuous register unless his or her name has been removed from the register by the parliamentary commissioner,” Mr Duncanson said in February.

This also applies to Family Island residents who registered to vote for local government elections. Legal name changes also will be facilitated.

Asked how the department intended to deal with challenges it has had in the past regarding the organisation of the advanced poll and voters being turned away for dress code violations, Mr Duncanson said officials planned to learn from the discomfort experienced in the past, but did not directly address the dress code issue.

Applicants applying to register should provide proof of citizenship, must be 18 or older and not subject to legal incapacities. They should have also resided at their place of residency for three months or more.

Documentary proof includes a Bahamian passport, which is considered primary, or an old voter’s card. Where this document is used, officials are requesting that the applicant also present a valid birth certificate as proof of citizenship.

A Bahamian citizenship certificate or registration of naturalisation is also acceptable, in collaboration with a birth certificate.