Events Planned For Reopened Lighthouse Pointe

SINCE the reopening of Lighthouse Pointe, several special events are being launched beginning this Easter to attract locals to the Grand Bahama property.

The first Junkanoo Jazz Fusion and Culinary, Golf and Beach Weekend is among a number of special events planned, and will kick off Friday, April 9.

Veronica Clarke, the property’s general manager, and her team are excited about the special weekend events that will take place at the resort.

She reported that there are now some 70 staff employed at the property.

“Since the reopening of the Lighthouse Pointe on March 25, we have been doing a lot to ensure the word gets out to what we are doing, especially during this time,” Ms Clarke said.

“As you know we were closed for one year since last March and reopening is really exciting to us, and we are trying to get information out to both local and international markets.”

The weekend events begin on Thursday, April 8, with happy hour from 5pm -7pm at Lighthouse Pointe.

On Friday, April 9, a Junkanoo concert at the Manor House, coupled with a seafood event in the Churchill Restaurant are planned.

On Saturday, April 10, there will be a golf and beach day.

On Sunday, April 11, there will be a champagne brunch at Portobello’s Restaurant.

Dave Mackey, the producer of the Junkanoo Jazz Fusion event, said he is very excited about the event organised by Grand Bahamian musician Jens Sweeting.

“He is an amazing musician… and I was blown away when I heard him play guitar and on the keyboard. He is quite a talented Grand Bahamian,” he said.

Mr Mackey, creative director of Mackey Media, thanked the hotel for embracing the idea.

“Their team got together and came up with an incredible package far beyond our wildest dreams,” he said.

Mr Mackey -– who is also a veteran musician and former T-Connection band member – said Junkanoo music has been infused with many different genres of music, but not with jazz.

"And so (people) really are in for quite a treat,” he said.

Mr Sweetings, director of the Junkanoo Jazz Fusion project, is excited to be back home to bring what he learned as far as Jazz and fusing it with local Junkanoo.

“I am very excited about this fusion because what it represents to me is a culmination of different cultures and musical conditions that have evolved and manifested in different ways over the years,” he said.

Mr Sweeting has assembled a top-notch crew of very talented Jazz musicians from Boston who are flying in to perform. He has partnered with the Spartans, a local Junkanoo group.

Mr Sweeting has studied music at the Berkley College of Music in Boston, and also at the Manhattan School of Music in New York.

To ensure the safety of guests, the resort has all safety and health protocols in place.