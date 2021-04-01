Us Alarm Over Gaps In Law That Raise Risk Of Corruption

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE United States has released a human rights report that once again highlights the legislative gaps in The Bahamas that allow for possible political and government corruption.

“The campaign finance system was largely unregulated, with few safeguards against quid pro quo donations, creating a vulnerability to corruption and foreign influence,” the report by the US State Department says. “The procurement process was susceptible to corruption, since it contains no requirement to engage in open public tenders. Nevertheless, the government routinely issued open public tenders. The government encouraged value added tax-registered businesses to sign up for the electronic bidding platform, which the Ministry of Finance introduced in 2019 to increase public procurement transparency.”

The Minnis administration passed public procurement legislation earlier this month, which, once enacted, will mandate that all government contract awards will be published online and in newspapers. The public procurement legislation was debated with a compendium of finance bills that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis previously said will boost transparency and accountability in government operations.

Meanwhile, the US State Department also noted there were claims of bribery of officials last year.

“The law provides criminal penalties for corruption by officials, and the government generally implemented the law effectively,” the report said. “There was limited enforcement of conflicts of interest related to government contracts. There were isolated reports of government corruption during the year where officials sometimes engaged in corrupt practices, including accepting small-scale ‘bribes of convenience’ with impunity.”

The report also notes that “the long-standing lack of a fully implemented Freedom of Information Act continued to limit citizens’ access to information necessary to inform their political decision making.”

The report says: “The government reported no new cases of corruption in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. The trial for a bribery case against a former high-level government official, scheduled to begin in March (2020), was delayed due to COVID-19. A second trial for a money-laundering case against a former official was also delayed due to the pandemic. The trials had yet to be held by year’s end.

“Corruption in the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and the Carmichael Road Detention Centre was a long-standing problem, with allegations by both detainees and officials.

“The Public Disclosure Act requires senior public officials, including senators and members of Parliament, to declare their assets, income, and liabilities annually. The government gave extensions to all who were late to comply. The government did not publish a summary of the individual declarations, and there was no independent verification of the information submitted.”

The 2020 report was released yesterday.