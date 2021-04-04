Police: No Reports To Support Claim Of People Being Targeted After Leaving Banks

Police say they are aware of a voice note on social media claiming people are being targeted after visiting banks, but they have received no such reports.

In a statement, the police said: “Police in Grand Bahama have one matter of stealing from a vehicle with no evidence to suggest that the person was targeted.

“Please be careful that we do not cause public terror in sending out erroneous information that is not substantiated or reported to police. If there are any matters of public concern that is reported to police and that the public need to be aware of, we will make that information known in a press release.”