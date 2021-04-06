Man Dies After Being Thrown From Moving Truck

AN Abaco man died on Saturday after he was thrown from the back of a moving truck.

Police said the incident took place shortly before 3pm. Abaco officers were called to the scene at S C Bootle Highway in the Cooper’s Town community.

Police were told that a man was travelling west on S C Bootle Highway in a white 2010 Ford F-150 truck with a load of debris on the back of the truck including mattresses. A 55-year-old male resident of Cooper’s Town was also on the back of the truck.

The driver told police that while travelling, he came to a stop when he noticed that debris was flying off the vehicle. He discovered that the 55-year-old male was thrown off the vehicle onto the ground, sustaining serious head injuries.

The victim was transported to the Marsh Harbour Community Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

Officers of the Traffic Division will travel to Abaco to continue the investigation into this matter.