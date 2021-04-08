Baptist Men Celebrate “Seven Last Words Of Jesus”.

In the tradition of celebrating the story of Jesus’ death, burial and resurrection, the Men’s Department of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention hosted its seventh annual “Seven Last Words of Jesus”.

The event was hosted last Wednesday night at the Mount Ararat Baptist Church on Washington Street. Bishop Gloria Ferguson is the pastor.

A cadre of young and veteran senior pastors from their respective churches delivered their extortion to an audience of both men and women.

Rev Clinton Minnis, the newest ordained senior pastor, now at Providence Baptist Church, kicked off the event with his dissertation on “Father, Forgive Them, For They Know Not What They Do”.

He was followed by the Rev Tyrone Laing, who was recently elected as the new pastor of the New Bethlehem Baptist Church. His topic was “Today, You Will Be With Me In Paradise”.

The other speakers in order of presentations were:

Bishop Stanley Ferguson of the New Free Community Holiness Baptist Church on “Woman, Behold Thy Son, Behold Thy Mother”; Pastor Jeffrey Deleveaux of Glad Tidings Baptist Church on “My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me”; Rev Dr Hartman Nixon of Macedonia Baptist Church on “I Thirst”; Rev Arthur Charlton of Mount Vernon Baptist Church on “It Is Finished”, and Rev Daniel Nottage from Fellowship Baptist Church on “Father, Into Thy Hands, I Commend My Spirit.”

Rev Leroy Major of Pilgrim Baptist Temple put a cap on the messages with his topic: “Was It All In Vain.”

Bahama National Baptist Men’s president, Rev Stephen Ferguson, thanked all of the speakers for their well-received presentations and the committee, led by assistant director and moderator Rev Samuel Lightbourn of Pentecostal Baptist Church and Deacon Doyle Bethel of Mount Ararat, for making the night a success.

Remarks also came from Bishop Gloria Ferguson, who encouraged the men to continue the work they have started, and Rev Dr Philip McPhee, the first Vice president of the Bahamas National Baptist missionary and Educational Convention.

Dr McPhee, who is also the senior pastor at the Mount Calvary Baptist Cathedral, said that while women have and will continue to make their contributions to the development of the church, pastors must also ensure that they have capable men who can step in and assist them in carrying out the duties of the church.