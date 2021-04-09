54-Year-Old Faces Three Charges

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 54-YEAR-OLD man was arraigned Friday on three charges, including possession at night of a housebreaking instrument.

Patrick Gray appeared before Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on Friday also accused of violation of curfew and vagrancy.

He was accused of being in a public area with intent to commit the offence of shopbreaking. He had a crowbar with him.

The prosecution claimed that on March 23 at 11.50pm at Carmichael Road in the area of Lickety Split, police on mobile patrol heard loud banging. It is alleged that as Gray came down the stairs police found a crowbar in his possession. The prosecution noted that the 54-year-old said he was looking for windows for his house.

At first, Gray pleaded guilty to all charges, but that changed when the magistrate asked him if he accepted the facts to which he replied: “No”. Gray contested a few details. He claimed that the crowbar was not in his possession, but was found in the bush.

After hearing Gray’s explanation, the magistrate explained to him that the court entered a not guilty plea. The prosecution objected to bail as he has a record that consisted of similar offences and was then out on police bail.

The magistrate noted that he was also fined $500 last year. She also noted that he faced a $500 fine or jail time last year. However, Gray claimed that the prime minister had pardoned him.

The magistrate, however, denied bail and the case was adjourned to June 14.