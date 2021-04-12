Alleged Drowning On Eleuthera

POLICE on the island of Eleuthera are investigating an alleged drowning which occurred on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 7pm, officers from the Rock Sound Police Station received information that an unresponsive adult male was fished out of the water of the Ocean Hole located in the settlement of Rock Sound. The man was transported to the area's clinic where on completion of an examination, the doctor pronounced him dead. Police will await an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation is ongoing.