Davis Returns From ‘Productive’ Trip To U.S.

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis returned to the country yesterday after a “productive” trip to Washington, DC and New York.

While in the US, Mr Davis spoke with Daniel Runde, the director of the Project on Prosperity and Development at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“We discussed increasing investment and development in The Bahamas, public-private opportunities, the doors that could be opened by a new Caribbean Basin Initiative, and the urgency of establishing high-level dialogue and working groups that bring together policy-makers, policy experts, and the private sector to focus on key issues like renewable energy and economic diversification,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

“We also had a truly inspiring working session with Marcela Escobari, a senior fellow in the Center for Sustainable Development in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution, where she is leading the Workforce of the Future initiative. We discussed differentiating the Bahamian tourism product, linking light manufacturing and tourism, opportunities connected to remote work, and workforce development.”

Mr Davis also visited the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC and while in New York, went to Citi Field to cheer on Bahamian baseball player Jazz Chisholm Jr, the starting second baseman of the Miami Marlins.