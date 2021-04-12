Davis Returns From ‘Productive’ Trip To U.S.

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Leader Philip “Brave” Davis returned to the country yesterday after a “productive” trip to Washington, DC and New York.
While in the US, Mr Davis spoke with Daniel Runde, the director of the Project on Prosperity and Development at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
“We discussed increasing investment and development in The Bahamas, public-private opportunities, the doors that could be opened by a new Caribbean Basin Initiative, and the urgency of establishing high-level dialogue and working groups that bring together policy-makers, policy experts, and the private sector to focus on key issues like renewable energy and economic diversification,” Mr Davis said in a statement.
“We also had a truly inspiring working session with Marcela Escobari, a senior fellow in the Center for Sustainable Development in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution, where she is leading the Workforce of the Future initiative. We discussed differentiating the Bahamian tourism product, linking light manufacturing and tourism, opportunities connected to remote work, and workforce development.”
Mr Davis also visited the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC and while in New York, went to Citi Field to cheer on Bahamian baseball player Jazz Chisholm Jr, the starting second baseman of the Miami Marlins.
Comments
newcitizen 19 hours, 34 minutes ago
He also had himself a productive meeting with Simon Potter from BPC while in Washington.
FreeUs242 16 hours, 58 minutes ago
The eye contact says alot...I don't believe or trust you.
Giordano 13 hours, 15 minutes ago
It seems like Mr. David wants to increase his political Profile as a high class figure, leaving behind in the lake of forgetfulness serious evidence of bad taste managing the Bahamian public pulse without any remorse with the favor and complicity of financial institutions well established in The Bahamas who sympathized with his team in the past administration by giving them easy loans as it was in the case of the famous "Road Project Programme." Where he was successful in borrowing $26.00 Millions two times as DPM & Minister Of Works and Utilities. First time, to break & replace the middle portion of "East Street" from Lil General Convenience store to Robinson Road. Then shortly another similar amount of MONEY 💰 also to break newly installed road pavement from Milo Buttler Supermarket to C.R. Walker School. More than 50.00 Millions Dollars Calvin's for the rest of us to pay back. Very corrupt this "Little man with the Bell."
JokeyJack 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
He will go in like Biden. He dont even have to campaign. Minnis arrested a political leader and has police all up and down with machine guns, so he will be voted out with FNM keeping only 2 seats. Bahamians only know FNM & PLP, so PLP it will be.
No PLP candidates need to spend $1 or 1 minute campaigning. The people already programmed like robots.
